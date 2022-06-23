Indian delegation leaves after talks with Sri Lanka’s leadership

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that the Government of India will extend its fullest support to Sri Lanka in overcoming the current difficult situation as a close friend.

The Indian Foreign Secretary made these remarks during a meeting with SriLankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo this morning (June 23).

The Indian delegation arrived in Sri Lanka to consider further financial assistance to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has already received essential food items, fuel, medicine and fertiliser under the Indian credit line facility.

The Indian delegation stated that the Government of India and the political authorities are committed to provide continued support to Sri Lanka. On behalf of the government and the people of Sri Lanka,the President conveyed his gratitude to the Government of India for its significant role in assisting Sri Lanka in difficult times.

Both parties discussed the future course of action of the Indian aid programme to stabilise and revive the Sri Lankan economy, at length.

The delegation also expressed confidence that the country would recover soon overcoming existing challenges. Indian Economic Relations Secretary Ajay Seth, Chief Economic Adviser Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob, Joint Secretary (IOR) Kartik Pande and Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath were also present at this discussion.