Indian warship ‘Delhi’ docks in Colombo

Posted by Editor on September 2, 2023 - 9:18 am

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Delhi’ docked at the port of Colombo on a formal visit on Friday morning (September 01).

The visiting ship was accorded a welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval tradition.

INS ‘Delhi’ is a 163.2m-long ‘destroyer’ manned by a crew of 450 and commanded by Captain Abhishek Kumar.

The Commanding Officer of the ship called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters this morning.

During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programs organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between the two navies. They are also expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country.

In addition, INS ‘Delhi’ has made arrangements to open the ship for the visit of school children.

Further, training exchanges are scheduled to be held aboard, involving naval personnel from both navies.

The ship will depart the island tomorrow (September 03) and will conduct a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lanka Navy ship, off Colombo.