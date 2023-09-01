Bus fares in Sri Lanka increases with effect from September 02
Posted by Editor on September 1, 2023 - 6:01 pm
Bus fares in Sri Lanka will be increased by 4.01% with effect from midnight on Saturday (September 02), the National Transport Commision (NTC) said.
NTC added that the minimum bus fare of Rs. 30/- will remain unchanged.
The new bus fare increase is as follows:
