Bus fares in Sri Lanka increases with effect from September 02

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2023 - 6:01 pm

Bus fares in Sri Lanka will be increased by 4.01% with effect from midnight on Saturday (September 02), the National Transport Commision (NTC) said.

NTC added that the minimum bus fare of Rs. 30/- will remain unchanged.

The new bus fare increase is as follows:



