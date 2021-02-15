India’s Bharatiya Janata Party planning to form government in Sri Lanka

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb sparked a fresh controversy on Saturday when he revealed Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged ambition to form a government in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president, had told us that the party was planning to expand its footprint and establish its rule in Nepal and Sri Lanka during a close interaction with several members at the state guesthouse in Agartala,” he claimed.

Lauding the union Budget of the next financial year, he said: “It is a step towards the making of an ‘Atmanirbhar South Asia’. The policies and actions of India have been able to make Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal self-reliant.” Opposition CPM and Congress demanded immediate action against Biplab for his “most undemocratic speech” against sovereign countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka and called for a probe into his claim about Shah planning to capture power in the countries.

