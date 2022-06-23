India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in Sri Lanka

The four-member high-level delegation headed by the Secretary to the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Vinay Kwatra arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 9:20 AM from New Delhi to hold discussions pertaining Sri Lanka’s economic situation.

The Indian delegation is scheduled to meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and officials of the Ministry of Finance today (June 23).

Speaking in Parliament yesterday (June 22), Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said they have requested for fresh assistance from India, despite receiving loans amounting to USD 4 billion under the Indian credit line recently.

Sri Lanka will call China, India and Japan to a donor conference to drum up more foreign assistance and present an interim budget in August, the Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said yesterday (June 22), amid ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).