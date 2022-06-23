Arrival of the 40,000 MT Petrol shipment delayed by a day

The petrol shipment carrying 40,000 MT which was scheduled to arrive at the Colombo Port early this morning (June 23) has been delayed by a day, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said.

Posting to his Twitter account, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that limited volumes of petrol and super diesel will be distributed in the country today (June 23) and tomorrow (June 24).

However, auto diesel stocks are distributed at full capacity island-wide, he added.

According to the Energy Minister, in addition to the petrol shipment, a consignment of diesel is also expected to arrive in the country tomorrow.