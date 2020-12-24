The parents of the 21 day old infant who died with COVID-19 have filed a petition before the Supreme Court stating that the manner in which the infant was cremated was suspicious and charging a violation of their fundamental rights.

The petition calling for an order to be issued to the Director General of Health Services and other officials to submit the infant’s medical reports to court and conduct an investigation was filed by a couple residing along Ferguson Road, Colombo 15.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director of the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children Dr. G Wijesuriya, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Secretary to the State Ministry Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petitioners state there was no reason for the infant who passed away suddenly, to be cremated immediately and the remains of 19 individuals who passed away due to COVID-19 were kept in the mortuary at the time.

