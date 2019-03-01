The Colombo Magistrate directed the Police to request Interpol assistance to arrest the five main suspects involved in the largest heroin haul valued at more than Rs. 3,533 million which was seized last Sunday (24).

The Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) requested permission to seek Interpol assistance in arresting the suspects who are currently in Dubai.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that according to the PNB underworld leader Kosgoda Sujee was among the five suspects.

The haul, weighing at 294.4 Kg, was seized at a car park in Kollupitiya. The two suspects arrested during the operation were further remanded till March 15.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa)