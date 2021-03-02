Iranaitivu island identified as a COVID burial site
Iranaitivu island has been identified as a site to bury those who succumb with COVID-19 in the country.
Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the Technical Committee of the Ministry of Health identified the burial site and necessary guidelines will be issued shortly.
The government recently revised its ‘cremation only’ policy and granted approval for burials of COVID-19 victims.
Accordingly, a gazette notification was issued by the Director General of Health Services permitting both cremation and burial of COVID-19 victims.
Meanwhile, another gazette notification is expected to issued detailing the guidelines to carry-out burials of COVID-19 victims in Sri Lanka.
(Source: News Radio)
