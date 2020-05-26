Irrigation department issues a precautionary flood warning
Posted in Local News
The Irrigation Department says that due to forecast for thunder showers in the central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Uva, North Western and Southern provinces in the upcoming few days there is a possibility of inundation in the low lying areas close to rivers.
The department announced that residents in low-lying areas close to Mee-oya, Deduroya, Maaoya, Attanagaluoya, should be on the alert.
Similarly the Irrigation Department said that residents in low-lying areas close to the Kelani , Kalu, Ging, Nilvalaa and Bentara rivers should be on alert if it rains.
(Source: Hiru News)
