Ishalini’s body to be exhumed on July 30; Three-member panel to conduct 2nd postmortem

A three-member panel of Experts appointed today (28) to conduct the second postmortem of the death of Jude Kumar Ishalini, the 16-year-old girl who was employed as a domestic servant at former minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s residence, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said the Director General of Health Services nominated the panel on the recommendation of the Attorney General.

The panel consisted of Professor Jean Perera of the Faculty of Medicine at University of Colombo, Head of the Forensic Medicine Department of the Faculty of Medicine at University of Colombo Dr. Sameera Gunawardena and Dr Prabath Senasinghe of the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital.

The panel is due to visit the Dayagama area to exhume the body of the girl on July 30 along with several other experts.