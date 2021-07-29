Woman arrested over Rs. 6 billion drug money circulated in bank accounts

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for operating five bank accounts and allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

According to Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, the 41-year-old from Dehiwala area was taken into custody under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Police Media Spokesman further stated that she has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) based on a tip-off given by the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank and discovered Rs. 6 billion funds in her accounts.

Investigations have disclosed that drug traffickers, peddlers and drug addicts have deposited the money in favour of those accounts.