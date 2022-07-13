Island-wide curfew imposed in Sri Lanka until 5:00 AM on Thursday (July 14)

An island-wide curfew has been imposed in Sri Lanka until 5:00 AM tomorrow (July 14) by Acting President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Order directs that no person shall be on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or the seashore in such areas, from 12:00 noon on July 13th, 2022 to 05:00 AM on July14th, 2022, except under the authority of a written permit granted by Secretary, Ministry of Defence or Secretary, Ministry of Public Security or Inspector-General of Police or any officer authorised by them.