Sri Lanka’s President issued an Extraordinary Gazette appointing Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Acting President
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued an extraordinary gazette announcing the appointment of Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe as the Acting President of Sri Lanka.
The relevant gazette notice states that Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe will be appointed to perform the duties of the presidency during his absence from the island.
Below is the gazette announcement.
