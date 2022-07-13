Jul 13 2022 July 13, 2022 July 13, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka’s President issued an Extraordinary Gazette appointing Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Acting President

Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued an extraordinary gazette announcing the appointment of Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe as the Acting President of Sri Lanka.

The relevant gazette notice states that Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe will be appointed to perform the duties of the presidency during his absence from the island.

Below is the gazette announcement.

