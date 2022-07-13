Sri Lanka’s Acting President tells Speaker to name a new Prime Minister to form an All-Party Government

Sri Lanka’s Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe informs Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to both the Government and Opposition.

On Monday (July 11) the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Members of the Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister’s Media Division said.

All the ministers who participated in this meeting were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they will hand over the responsibilities to that government.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division said the ruling party and the opposition must form an all-party Government.