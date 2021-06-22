Isolation orders issued on two more areas
Two localities in Colombo and Ratnapura districts were placed under isolation orders effective from 6.00 am today (June 22), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
Accordingly, the following areas will accordingly be isolated until further notice:
Colombo District
Kolonnawa police area
- Sri Anandarama Road in Serapura GN Divison
Ratnapura District
Godakawela police area
- Kotawala GN Division
In the meantime, the isolation orders imposed on the following locality have been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today:
Gampaha District
Mahabage police area
- George Road in Kerengapokuna GN Division
