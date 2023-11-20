Joe Biden administration values partnership with Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2023 - 9:08 am

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power told Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe that Joe Biden’s administration greatly values its partnership with Sri Lanka.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on November 19, USAID Administrator Samantha Power mentioned that she had a good discussion with the Sri Lankan Head of the State Ranil Wickremesinghe during the inauguration ceremony of Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, president-elect of the Republic of Maldives.

Samantha Power also highlighted that she heard about Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and stressed the importance of political reforms, during the discussion with President Wickremesinghe.

Furthermore, she expressed that as the recent U.S. International Development Finance Corporation’s (DFC) commitment of over USD 550 million investment in Sri Lanka’s port infrastructure shows, the Biden Admin greatly values its partnership with Sri Lanka.