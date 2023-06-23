June 30 declared as a special bank holiday in Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on June 23, 2023 - 12:04 pm
The Government of Sri Lanka has declared a special bank holiday on June 30, 2023.
The special bank holiday was announced in a special gazette notification by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government, according to Section 10(1) of the Holidays Act, No. 29 of 1971.
