The JVP says there are serious suspicions over US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Sri Lanka.

Speaking during a media briefing at the party headquarters former Parliamentarian Bimal Rathnayake said the government must reveal to the public the matters which will be discussed with the US State Secretary.

He questioned the need for a top US official to visit Sri Lanka at a time when his own country is battered by the coronavirus.

He requested the government to provide answers to these questions.

MP Ratnayake claimed his visit was suspicious as it is the duty of a Secretary of State to convey matters of war and other urgent issues.

Rathnayake said the JVP believes the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement will be discussed during Mike Pompeo’s visit.

He added the US earlier stated, difficult yet necessary decisions must be reached during the visit.

The former MP said the US continues to maintain the MCC office in the country and the President and present government failed to state that the agreement will not be signed.

Rathnayake added as the visit is taking place amidst the coronavirus pandemic and few days prior to the US Presidential Election, the MCC agreement which cannot be signed due to protests from the public, will be on the agenda for the visit.

