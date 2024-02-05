JVP Leader Anura Kumara meets India’s Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar in Delhi
The leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, had a meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, on Monday morning (February 05).
In this meeting, the two sides discussed the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries and the mutual benefits that can be gained by further deepening it.
Dr. Jaishankar shared on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) adding that they also spoke about Sri Lanka’s economic challenges and the path ahead.
“India, with its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies, will always be a reliable friend and trusted partner of Sri Lanka”, the Indian Minister assured.
A delegation of the JVP party comprising of JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, senior legislator Vijitha Herath, Secretary Nihal Abeysinghe and executive committee member Professor Anil Jayantha, left for Delhi, India early this morning (February 05), on an official invitation of the Indian government, as per a statement issued by the party.
what was the medium of communication?
AKD does not speak a word of English or Hindi.
You are a damn fool. You display your mad illogical reasoning.
How do you decide that he cant speak English ?
You trust opposite politicians views in stages.
He speaks English very well, not any Hindi man.
Bas,
I am just making deductions for the behaviors of this leader.
If he can speak in English, he should use that media where appropriate; for eg: SL Chamber of Commerce.
When he is in the North and east, he should speak in Tamil similar to MR.
If he keeps blasting in high-flown Sinhala all the time, the alienated people will be isolated.
Knowledge of his discipline he followed at the university (remember Graphite!) and the English language skills of the person in the discussion is questionable! That said, I am sure he can understand English and his entourage are fluent in the Queens (now king’s) vernacular.