JVP Leader Anura Kumara meets India’s Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar in Delhi

Posted by Editor on February 5, 2024 - 1:54 pm

The leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, had a meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, on Monday morning (February 05).

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries and the mutual benefits that can be gained by further deepening it.

Dr. Jaishankar shared on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) adding that they also spoke about Sri Lanka’s economic challenges and the path ahead.

“India, with its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies, will always be a reliable friend and trusted partner of Sri Lanka”, the Indian Minister assured.

A delegation of the JVP party comprising of JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, senior legislator Vijitha Herath, Secretary Nihal Abeysinghe and executive committee member Professor Anil Jayantha, left for Delhi, India early this morning (February 05), on an official invitation of the Indian government, as per a statement issued by the party.