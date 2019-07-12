UNP MP Hirunika Premachandra said yesterday the JVP should have brought in an impeachment against the President instead of a no-confidence-motion (NCM) against the government as he was the one who should take responsibility for the April 21 terror attacks.

She told parliament that the no-confidence motion put forward by the JVP against the government had not mentioned about the President’s negligence and added that it had only held the Cabinet and the Prime Minister responsible for the incident.

“The JVP has not mentioned the President in the NCM. If they asked us for the support we could have supported them to find more than 75 signatures to bring in an impeachment against him,” she said.

She said it was clear from the revelations before the Parliament Select Committee (PSC) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attack as to whose negligence had paved the way for it to take place.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)