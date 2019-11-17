Kandy district results – Presidential Election 2019 – Sri Lanka
Kandy District results including all the polling divisions of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka.
Udadumbara Polling Division
|Symbol
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gotabaya Rajapaksa
|29,334
|Sajith Premadasa
|19,098
|Anura Dissanayake
|748
|DUNF
|Ariyawansha Dissanayake
|135
Hewaheta Polling Division
|Symbol
|Candidate
|Votes
|Sajith Premadasa
|28,166
|Gotabaya Rajapaksa
|27,263
|Anura Dissanayake
|791
|DUNF
|Ariyawansha Dissanayake
|190
Teldeniya Polling Division
|Symbol
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gotabaya Rajapaksa
|20,296
|Sajith Premadasa
|18,238
|Anura Dissanayake
|681
|DUNF
|Ariyawansha Dissanayake
|109
Harispatthuwa Polling Division
|Symbol
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gotabaya Rajapaksa
|64,298
|Sajith Premadasa
|62,044
|Anura Dissanayake
|3,401
|Mahesh Senanayake
|383
Galagedara Polling Division
|Symbol
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gotabaya Rajapaksa
|24,829
|Sajith Premadasa
|16,839
|Anura Dissanayake
|959
|Mahesh Senanayake
|135
Mr GR has got a lead of 300,000 votes in 6,800,000 votes conted so far.
There is no way Modad*dasa will be able to recoup GR’s majority.
The winners in this election are (1) Gothabhaya Rajapaksa as president and (2) Ranil Wickremasinghe as prime Minister.
Isn’t it a wonderful world?
Dear Esmee,
Of the 9.15 million vots counted so fat, the son of the Lion of Ruhuna has a majority of 700,000 votes.
The Modad*asa cannot overrun this lead in the remaining approx 3 million votes to be counted.
The son of the Lion of Ruhana can comfortably claim victory at this point in time.
Unfortunately, RW cannot be removed as PM till May 2020; the TNA will provide support to demonstrate majority in Parliament.
The winners in this election are (1) Mr GR, the SLPP nominee and (2) RW as Prime Minister.
Also, Uyangoda has case against GR in the Supreme Court regarding his US Citizenship; don’t know which way it will go.