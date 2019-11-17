Nov 17 2019 November 17, 2019 November 17, 2019 2Comments by Administrator

Kandy district results – Presidential Election 2019 – Sri Lanka

Kandy district results of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka

Kandy District results including all the polling divisions of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka.

Udadumbara Polling Division

Symbol Candidate Votes
SLPP Pohottuwa logo Gotabaya Rajapaksa 29,334
NDF swan logo Sajith Premadasa 19,098
Compass malimawa logo Anura Dissanayake 748
DUNF Ariyawansha Dissanayake 135

Hewaheta Polling Division

Symbol Candidate Votes
NDF swan logo Sajith Premadasa 28,166
SLPP Pohottuwa logo Gotabaya Rajapaksa 27,263
Compass malimawa logo Anura Dissanayake 791
DUNF Ariyawansha Dissanayake 190

Teldeniya Polling Division

Symbol Candidate Votes
SLPP Pohottuwa logo Gotabaya Rajapaksa 20,296
NDF swan logo Sajith Premadasa 18,238
Compass malimawa logo Anura Dissanayake 681
DUNF Ariyawansha Dissanayake 109

Harispatthuwa Polling Division

Symbol Candidate Votes
SLPP Pohottuwa logo Gotabaya Rajapaksa 64,298
NDF swan logo Sajith Premadasa 62,044
Compass malimawa logo Anura Dissanayake 3,401
NPM bulb logo Mahesh Senanayake 383

Galagedara Polling Division

Symbol Candidate Votes
SLPP Pohottuwa logo Gotabaya Rajapaksa 24,829
NDF swan logo Sajith Premadasa 16,839
Compass malimawa logo Anura Dissanayake 959
NPM bulb logo Mahesh Senanayake 135
