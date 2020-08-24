Former Speaker of House and Former Deputy Leader of the United National Party Karu Jayasuriya says he has informed the leadership of the UNP that he is prepared to lead the party.

In a statement, Jayasuriya said he joined the party in 1994 following a request made by Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and has since worked with the party to secure several victories in the democratic front.

He claimed that following requests made by several factions, he has decided to take up the challenge of leading the party.

Karu Jayasuriya said the decision was taken for the wellbeing of the party and the country and claimed that he is committed to fulfil his responsibilities to the people.

79-year-old Karu Jayasurya has held the Chairmanship, Deputy Leader and the membership of the Leadership Council of the UNP previously.

(Source: News Radio)