Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded until March 14, 2024

Posted by Editor on February 29, 2024 - 8:10 pm

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections, was further remanded till March 14, 2024 by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

Five others were also further remanded until March 14, 2024, in connection with the same case involving Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.