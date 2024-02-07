Keheliya Rambukwella refuses to attend today’s parliamentary session

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was remanded till February 15, 2204 over the controversial human immunoglobulin procurement scandal, has refused to attend the parliamentary session today (February 07) despite being given permission, the Prisons Department said.

The Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament will be ceremoniously declared open by President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning.

The Parliament was prorogued with effect from midnight on January 26, 2024 by way of a proclamation published in the government gazette.