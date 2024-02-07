Daya Sandagiri joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)
Posted by Editor on February 7, 2024 - 9:55 am
Former Sri Lanka Navy Commander Daya Sandagiri obtained membership of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) from party leader Sajith Premadasa a short while ago.
Daya Sandagiri was the 14th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and former Chief of Defence Staff.
He was also appointed as an advisor on maritime and naval policies of the SJB, due to his expertise.
