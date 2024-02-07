Feb 07 2024 February 7, 2024 February 7, 2024 NoComment

Daya Sandagiri joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)

A photo taken with Sajith Premadasa when Daya Sandagiri joined Samagi Jana Balawega (SJB)

Former Sri Lanka Navy Commander Daya Sandagiri obtained membership of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) from party leader Sajith Premadasa a short while ago.

Daya Sandagiri was the 14th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and former Chief of Defence Staff.

He was also appointed as an advisor on maritime and naval policies of the SJB, due to his expertise.

