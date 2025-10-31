Kuchchaveli PS Chairman arrested over Rs. 500,000 bribe

The Chairman of the Kuchchaveli Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 500,000, police said.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) made the arrest following a complaint lodged by a resident of the Mulliyawalai area in Mullaitivu.

The PS Chairman’s personal driver was also arrested by the CIABOC in connection with the incident.

Both suspects are expected to be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.