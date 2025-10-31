Oct 31 2025 October 31, 2025 October 31, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from November 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on October 31, 2025 - 8:55 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective November 1, 2025.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 294.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 335.
  • The price of Auto Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 277.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 318.
  • The price of Kerosene remains unchanged at Rs. 180.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 5  Rs. 294
Petrol 95 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 335
Auto Diesel Unchanged  Rs. 277
Super Diesel + Rs. 5  Rs. 318
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 180
