Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from November 1, 2025
Posted by Editor on October 31, 2025 - 8:55 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective November 1, 2025.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 294.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 335.
- The price of Auto Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 277.
- The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 318.
- The price of Kerosene remains unchanged at Rs. 180.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|– Rs. 5
|Rs. 294
|Petrol 95 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 335
|Auto Diesel
|Unchanged
|Rs. 277
|Super Diesel
|+ Rs. 5
|Rs. 318
|Kerosene
|Unchanged
|Rs. 180
