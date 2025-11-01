Firearm and explosives found at University of Jaffna library building

November 1, 2025

A firearm and several explosive items were discovered during roof repair work at the University of Jaffna’s library building on the afternoon of October 31, 2025.

The university is located within the Kopay Police Division.

According to police, the discovery was made by workers who were repairing the roof, after which a complaint was lodged with the Kopay Police Station.

During the inspection, police found a T-56 firearm, two magazines, 175 T-56 ammunition rounds, three locally made bombs, and five expired saline bottles along with first aid equipment.

The Kopay Police have launched an investigation into the incident and further inquiries are currently underway.