Sri Lanka bans free distribution of polythene bags from today
Posted by Editor on November 1, 2025 - 9:24 am
The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has announced that providing plastic (polythene) bags free of charge to customers at shops has been banned from today (November 1).
CEA Chairman Tilak Hewawasam said that if a customer requests a plastic (polythene) bag, an additional fee will be charged for it.
He stated that this decision was taken to reduce the environmental damage caused by the excessive use of plastic (polythene) bags.
