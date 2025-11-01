Sri Lanka begins data collection on transport services

Posted by Editor on November 1, 2025 - 10:04 am

The National Transport Commission of Sri Lanka says that data collection on three-wheelers, school vans, office services, and special tour buses will begin today (November 1).

Director General of the Commission, Dr. Nilan Miranda, said that the purpose of this program is to determine fares for these transport services, introduce proper regulations, and prepare necessary guidelines.

He further stated that a separate program has also been arranged to gather public opinions regarding these services.