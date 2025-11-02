Sri Lanka Navy seizes fishing vessel carrying heroin and crystal meth

November 2, 2025

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized a multi-day fishing vessel suspected of transporting narcotics in the deep seas off the western coast of Sri Lanka.

The vessel was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning (November 2), after being intercepted during a special naval operation conducted yesterday (November 1).

The operation was launched based on credible intelligence about a fishing boat carrying a large consignment of drugs.

Navy personnel used long-range naval assets to locate and intercept the vessel. Upon boarding and inspecting the boat, officers arrested six suspects on board.

Reports indicate that 16 sacks containing heroin and crystal meth were found during the inspection.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that further investigations and inspections of the vessel are continuing.

UPDATE – 11:15 AM:

Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara stated that more than 350 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (ice) were found on a local multi-day fishing vessel seized by the Sri Lanka Navy in the deep sea area off the western coast.

He said that the estimated street value of the seized drugs is nearly Rs. 5 billion.

The vessel, along with the suspects on board, has been brought ashore for further investigation by the Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau.