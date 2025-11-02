Firearms for Sri Lanka opposition MPs only after criminal report review

Posted by Editor on November 2, 2025 - 4:04 pm

The Sri Lanka Police say that firearms will be provided to opposition Members of Parliament who have requested them for security purposes only after reviewing their criminal analysis reports.

Police officials stated that the relevant reports are currently being examined.

According to reports, more than 20 opposition MPs in Sri Lanka have submitted letters to the Secretary General of Parliament requesting pistols for their personal security.

This follows a request made by a group of opposition MPs, including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) through the Speaker, seeking security for all opposition MPs.

A senior official of Parliament said that these requests have been referred to the Ministry of Defence for further action.

However, no government MP has made any request to obtain firearms for personal security.