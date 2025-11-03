Ten arrested for assaulting STF officers in Kilinochchi

A team of officers from the Kilinochchi Police Special Task Force (STF) carried out a raid against illegal liquor in the Sudalakulam area, which falls under the Ramanathapuram Police Division, yesterday (November 2).

During the operation, the officers arrested one suspect. However, a group of people armed with iron rods and wooden poles attacked the STF officers, rescued the arrested suspect and fled the scene.

Two STF officers sustained injuries in the attack and are currently receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi Hospital.

Following the incident, a team of officers from the Ramanathapuram Police Station arrested ten suspects, five males aged between 16 and 32 and five females aged between 26 and 45.

All of them are residents of the Ramanathapuram area.

The suspects are expected to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court today (November 3). The Ramanathapuram Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.