Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher arrives in Sri Lanka today

Posted by Editor on November 3, 2025 - 9:05 am

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, will make an official visit to Sri Lanka from November 3 to 8, 2025.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Holy See.

During his stay, Archbishop Gallagher is scheduled to meet with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and hold official discussions with Minister Vijitha Herath.

A special event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations will be held at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo, where Archbishop Gallagher will deliver a commemorative address.

In addition to official engagements, Archbishop Gallagher will visit several sites of cultural and religious importance across the country, including churches that were affected by the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.