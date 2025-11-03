Supreme Court dismisses writ petitions filed by Keheliya’s family over asset freeze

Posted by Editor on November 3, 2025 - 10:30 am

The Supreme Court has ordered the dismissal of three petitions filed by family members of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

These petitions had sought a writ order to nullify a directive issued by the Colombo High Court to freeze the assets belonging to the Rambukwella family.

The asset freeze was connected to an ongoing investigation by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, chaired by Justice Janak de Silva, issued the order after considering the preliminary facts presented in the petitions.