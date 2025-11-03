Sri Lanka Customs foil attempt to smuggle Rs. 20 Million worth “Kush” at BIA

Posted by Editor on November 3, 2025 - 12:28 pm

A 28-year-old Sri Lankan businessman was arrested early this morning by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle a stock of “Kush” narcotics valued at around Rs. 20 million.

The suspect, a resident of the Colombo area, had reportedly purchased the narcotics in Bangkok, Thailand. He had then flown to Chennai, India, before arriving in Sri Lanka on Indigo Airlines flight 6E-1171 at around 2:00 a.m.

Customs officers intercepted the suspect as he attempted to pass through the Green Channel, the section reserved for passengers who have no items to declare. Upon inspection, officers discovered 2 kilograms and 79 grams of “Kush” hidden inside his hand luggage.

The suspect and the seized narcotics have since been handed over to the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Division for further investigation.