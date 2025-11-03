Two former senior state officials in Sri Lanka arrested over corruption allegations

November 3, 2025

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested two former senior state officials on corruption charges today (November 3).

Sumathipala Mahanama Abeywickrama, a former General Manager of the Sri Lanka Railways Department, was arrested at around 9.15 a.m. Meanwhile, Sarathchandra Gunaratna Jayathilaka, a former Executive Director of the State Engineering Corporation, was taken into custody at around 10.15 a.m.

According to reports, Abeywickrama was arrested in connection with an incident where he had allegedly altered a disciplinary order issued by the then General Manager of Railways, B. A. P. Ariyaratne, against a railway driver named I. L. K. Dissanayake.

The disciplinary inquiry had found the driver guilty and ordered his immediate dismissal from service, based on a charge sheet issued under Subsection 1 of Chapter XLVIII of the Establishment Code. However, Abeywickrama is accused of changing this order and granting an undue benefit to the driver by preventing his dismissal.

Meanwhile, Jayathilaka was arrested over allegations of causing a financial loss of Rs. 1,667,294.87 to the State Engineering Corporation. He is accused of using the corporation’s employees and resources to renovate the United National Party (UNP) headquarters “Sirikotha” without following proper procedures, thereby providing an undue advantage to the UNP.

Both suspects are expected to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 04:45 PM:

Former General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways Sumathipala Mahanama Abeywickrama and former Executive Director of the Sri Lanka Engineering Corporation Sarathchandra Gunaratna Jayathilaka, who were arrested by the CIABOC earlier today, have been granted bail.

The order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.