Lady Ridgeway Hospital doctors on strike for the first time in history

Posted by Editor on July 19, 2023 - 9:15 am

A 24-hour token strike has been launched at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for children starting from 8:00 AM today (July 19) will go down in history as the first strike at the hospital.

The token strike has been launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) in protest over the Health Ministry’s failure to take necessary action against an ill-tempered female specialist doctor attached to the Ward 8B of the Hospital, sources said.

Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association Dr. Haritha Aluthge said due to the strike at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for the first time, outpatient department (OPD) services could be affected today.