Landslide warnings have been issued for several areas in the Nuwara Eliya, Kegalle, Ratnapura and Kalutara districts, due to heavy rains experienced in the country during the past few hours.

Residents are requested to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence in the following divisional secretariat divisions:

Ratnapura District:

Kiriella, Kalawana, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas

Nuwaraeliya District:

Ambagamuwa divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas

Kegalle District:

Warakapola and Dehiowita divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas

Kalutara District:

Mathugama and Bulathsinhala divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas