Lanka IOC launches 100 Octane Premium Petrol in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on July 2, 2024 - 10:19 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera, announced that Lanka IOC will launch a 100 Octane premium petrol starting today (July 2).

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Wijesekera mentioned he had a meeting and discussions with the Chairman and Senior Management of Lanka IOC.

“We discussed the development plans of the retail outlet network of LIOC, tank farm development, lubricant market, fuel pricing formula and the proposed oil pipeline between India and Sri Lanka,” he said.