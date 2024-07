Sri Lanka’s Tharushi and Dilhani qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Posted by Editor on July 2, 2024 - 8:35 pm

Sri Lanka’s athletes Tharushi Karunaratne and Dilhani Lekamge have officially qualified to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Tharushi Karunaratne has qualified for the Women’s 800m event, while Dilhani Lekamge has qualified for the Women’s Javelin Throw event.