The curfew imposed in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam and Jaffna Districts has been extended until further notice.

In all other districts, the curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (Monday, March 30) and will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm. Travel between districts has been completely banned unless for essential services.

Strict legal action will be initiated against those who misuse the mechanisms enforced for the efficient functioning of essential services. As all these measures have been put in place for the protection of the public and to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading throughout the country, the government urged the public to adhere to the advice of the authorities and cooperate with these measures.

The Atalogama village in the Kalutara District and the Akurana Village in the Kandy District has been completely sealed off banning any entry or exit from these two villages in order to contain the spread of the virus.

(Government News Portal)