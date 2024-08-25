Leaves of Sri Lankan Postal workers canceled until conclusion of 2024 Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 25, 2024 - 8:03 am

All leaves for postal workers in Sri Lanka have been canceled until the conclusion of the 2024 Presidential Election.

Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe stated that this decision was made due to the critical responsibilities associated with the election.

He added that any postal worker requiring leave for essential reasons must obtain permission from the Deputy Postmaster General in charge of their province.

The Presidential Election in Sri Lanka is scheduled for September 21, 2024.