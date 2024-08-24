901 election-related complaints ahead of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 24, 2024 - 7:29 pm
The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has received 901 complaints related to the 2024 Presidential Election.
In the last 24 hours alone, 65 new complaints were submitted by 4:30 PM on August 23, 2024.
Since July 31, 2024, a total of 901 complaints have been filed, with 427 sent to the national complaints center and 474 to district centers.
The Presidential Election is set for September 21, 2024.
