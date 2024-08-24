Aug 24 2024 August 24, 2024 August 24, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

901 election-related complaints ahead of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

Election Commission of Sri Lanka

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has received 901 complaints related to the 2024 Presidential Election.

In the last 24 hours alone, 65 new complaints were submitted by 4:30 PM on August 23, 2024.

Since July 31, 2024, a total of 901 complaints have been filed, with 427 sent to the national complaints center and 474 to district centers.

The Presidential Election is set for September 21, 2024.

