Rukman Senanayake passes away

Posted by Editor on August 24, 2024 - 3:45 pm

Former Chairman of the United National Party (UNP), Rukman Senanayake, passed away today (August 24) at the age of 76.

Rukman Senanayake was the grandson of Sri Lanka’s first Prime Minister, D.S. Senanayake.

A UNP stalwart and former Cabinet Minister, Rukman Senanayake entered politics in 1973 from the Dedigama electorate.

He served as the Cabinet Minister of Environment and Natural Resources from 2002 to 2004 and as a Member of Parliament for the Kegalle District.