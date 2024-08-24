Sri Lanka Navy seizes 45 Indian trawlers, 333 fishermen in 2024

Posted by Editor on August 24, 2024 - 11:35 am

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized 45 Indian trawlers and 333 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters in 2024 and handed them over for legal action.

In the latest incident, they captured a trawler with 11 Indian fishermen near Point Pedro, Jaffna, yesterday.

The trawler and fishermen were brought to Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further legal action, according to the Navy.

The Navy regularly patrols Sri Lankan waters to stop illegal fishing by foreign trawlers, considering its impact on local fishermen’s livelihoods.