Sri Lanka Navy seizes 45 Indian trawlers, 333 fishermen in 2024
Posted by Editor on August 24, 2024 - 11:35 am
The Sri Lanka Navy has seized 45 Indian trawlers and 333 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters in 2024 and handed them over for legal action.
In the latest incident, they captured a trawler with 11 Indian fishermen near Point Pedro, Jaffna, yesterday.
The trawler and fishermen were brought to Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further legal action, according to the Navy.
The Navy regularly patrols Sri Lankan waters to stop illegal fishing by foreign trawlers, considering its impact on local fishermen’s livelihoods.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Navy seizes 45 Indian trawlers, 333 fishermen in 2024 August 24, 2024
- 836 complaints related to Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election August 24, 2024
- Suspected gunman in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder arrested in Dehiwala August 23, 2024
- Sri Lanka launches website for train ticket purchases August 23, 2024
- Sri Lanka Government clarifies no decision to cancel un-updated driving licenses August 23, 2024