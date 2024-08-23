Suspected gunman in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder arrested in Dehiwala

Posted by Editor on August 23, 2024 - 8:00 pm

A suspected gunman involved in the recent murder of two people, including businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as ‘Club Wasantha’, has been arrested in Dehiwala by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) of the Sri Lanka Police.

Police also seized a T-56 assault rifle, 120 rounds of ammunition, and 9mm pistol bullets during the operation.

The suspect, 31-year-old Patty Arambage Ajith Rohana, was caught by the TID in the Kawdana area of Dehiwala. Another suspect, 29-year-old Tharukara Varuna Indika de Silva, who helped by renting a house in Athurugiriya and transporting the shooters to Kataragama by bus, was also arrested.

The arrests were made by a team led by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) under the direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Rohan Premaratne, in charge of the TID.

