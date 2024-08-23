Sri Lanka launches website for train ticket purchases
For the first time in Sri Lanka, the government has launched an online platform, www.pravesha.lk, for railway passengers to buy tickets.
This new system lets passengers, even those traveling short distances, purchase train tickets using their mobile phones.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Highways, Engineer Ranjith Rubasinghe, announced that the online ticket system has been active since August 22, 2024.
Passengers can now buy digital tickets through the website avoiding the need to wait in line. However, tickets will still be available at counters for those who prefer to buy them in person.
He also mentioned that the online system for season tickets will be introduced by the end of this year, and new methods for seat reservations and goods transportation will be available in the next three months.
