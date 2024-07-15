Minister Tiran Alles warns over public questioning of “Club Wasantha” murder suspect

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has issued a stern warning to senior police officers about the recent public questioning of a tattoo studio owner, who was arrested in connection with the murder of businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, known as “Club Wasantha”.

The warning was directed at high-ranking officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Western Province (South), Gayantha Marapana, who were involved in the questioning of the suspect in front of the media.

DIG Gayantha Marapana has apologized to Minister Alles for the incident, acknowledging the mishandling and assuring that it will not happen again.

Special protection has been provided to the tattoo studio owner, who is currently being held under special security in a prison outside Colombo, following a court order.